I will lead you back to government come 2027 – GACHAGUA assures Mt. Kenya as he vows to oust RUTO from power





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to do everything within his power to ensure that President William Ruto loses the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Emmanuel Matanya, Waguthiru Parish, Laikipia East, Laikipia County, Gachagua accused Ruto of being a pathological liar, a character he said gave him a lot of trouble while he served under him.

“As faithful Christian, you may not be able to cope with a person who lies all the time. I was opposed to the tendency of lying to people and that’s why I opted to leave,” Gachagua stated.

“This Mt Kenya Region. God willing, I will lead this region into government, and a government that respects them and works for them. And that is going to happen. We have the numbers and all we need is to create unity and get the right friends,” he added.

Gachagua said that the President had the intention of breaking ranks with the Central region after he ordered MPs from the Rift Valley to vote for a legislator from a different region for the East Africa Legislative Assembly.

He narrated how a scuffle erupted after he protested to Ruto for ordering MPs from his home area of Rift Valley to vote for a person who is not from Mt Kenya region yet the community had given him 47 per cent of the votes that made him president.

He stated that he opposed the decision but the President dared him not to try to interfere with the decision.

The former Mathira MP regretted that he was not able to detect Ruto’s motive early before he went all out to drum up support for his presidency in Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.