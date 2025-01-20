NTSA should take action against this matatu driver - See what he was filmed doing! Some of these flashy Nairobi matatus are moving coffins (VIDEO).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A rogue matatu driver was captured on camera driving recklessly while ferrying passengers in one of the routes in Nairobi.

The youthful driver was speeding along a busy highway and jamming to loud music alongside his colleagues, thus affecting his concentration on the road and eventually putting the lives of passengers at risk.

The passengers were not aware of what the driver was doing behind the steering wheel.

Watch the trending video.

Wasee wa nyuma hawajui gari iko auto pilot 💀😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mAkK8CM1FX — Helter Skelter (@Ngafocus) January 18, 2025

