Tears of Joy: The moment BILLY MWANGI was reunited with his family after being released by his abductors (VIDEO).





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Social media personality Billy Mwangi has been found alive after a search lasting over 15 days.

While his abductors are yet to be established, Mwangi was found alive on Monday, January 6, by good samaritans who handed him over to his parents.

Upon his arrival, Mwangi was embraced by his mother alongside other family members, marking an end to the long search that saw the National Police Service distance itself from his abduction.

Mwangi's abduction sparked protests in Embu with the residents demanding his immediate release.

Watch video showing the moment he was reunited with his family.

Billy Mwangi is free!!! He is now reunited with his parents at their home in Majengo, Embu town. Apparently Peter Muteti has also been released. pic.twitter.com/TIDZATuyhp — SHANKI👑 (@ShankiAustine) January 6, 2025

