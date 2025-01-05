I will never allow that to happen under my watch – JUNET MOHAMED tells off those pushing to remove RUTO from office before 2027

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has told off Kenyans and leaders pushing for the removal of President William Ruto from office before 2027 for allegedly messing up the country.
In a statement, the National Assembly Minority Leader acknowledged that some Kenyans had approached him with plans to impeach the President.
In response, he called on those
behind the push to allow the current administration to serve for five years as
was envisioned in the 2010 Constitution.
"What has surprised me is
that one year after the elections, people who made a conscious decision to
elect a candidate for five good years have been coming to me asking that I help
them remove that person from office. I cannot do that job for now. We will wait
for another election,” he stated.
“Some come to me with
strange stories. Stories about Zakayo the Tax Collector and Kasongo, let us
wait for 2027.”
Additionally, he indicated that
the minority side did not want anything to do with the plans.
He reiterated that they were focused
on the AU elections where Raila Odinga is contesting for the Commission's
chairperson seat.
"Our country is a country
of constitutional democracy. We have a constitution which dictates how we
conduct ourselves. As a constitutional democracy, our elections are held after
five years," the lawmaker added.
“We as the Minority in the
National Assembly know our work. We are supposed to fight for the rights of the
people through constitutional means.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
