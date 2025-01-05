I will never allow that to happen under my watch – JUNET MOHAMED tells off those pushing to remove RUTO from office before 2027





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has told off Kenyans and leaders pushing for the removal of President William Ruto from office before 2027 for allegedly messing up the country.

In a statement, the National Assembly Minority Leader acknowledged that some Kenyans had approached him with plans to impeach the President.

In response, he called on those behind the push to allow the current administration to serve for five years as was envisioned in the 2010 Constitution.

"What has surprised me is that one year after the elections, people who made a conscious decision to elect a candidate for five good years have been coming to me asking that I help them remove that person from office. I cannot do that job for now. We will wait for another election,” he stated.

“Some come to me with strange stories. Stories about Zakayo the Tax Collector and Kasongo, let us wait for 2027.”

Additionally, he indicated that the minority side did not want anything to do with the plans.

He reiterated that they were focused on the AU elections where Raila Odinga is contesting for the Commission's chairperson seat.

"Our country is a country of constitutional democracy. We have a constitution which dictates how we conduct ourselves. As a constitutional democracy, our elections are held after five years," the lawmaker added.

“We as the Minority in the National Assembly know our work. We are supposed to fight for the rights of the people through constitutional means.”

