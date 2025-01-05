GACHAGUA warns RUTO to stop using Mungiki to subdue Mt. Kenya – It will backfire badly





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto to stop forcing the Mt Kenya electorate to rally behind him.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua claimed Ruto was out to employ tactics used by the late Daniel Moi's regime to subdue dissenting constituencies and intimidate them into supporting him.

He alleged that the Moi regime used an infamous gang to terrorize the region into submission.

According to him, another gang of this nature was already out to bulldoze the government's will and policies on an already withdrawn electorate of Mount Kenya.

Gachagua seemed to reference the apparent comeback of Maina Njenga in the politics of Mt Kenya.

This is after it emerged that Ruto had contracted Maina Njenga to influence the region to support the regime.

However, Gachagua advised Ruto against such moves, suggesting they would be counter-productive.

"History is repeating itself; when the people of this region started saying no, a criminal gang was formed to punish the people because they were saying no to bad governance.”

“The leader of that gang was recently here. The gang descended on the people of this region with brutal efficiency. They beheaded people and exploited our people and caused chaos," said Gachagua.

The former deputy president asserted that the government was uncomfortable with the citizenry becoming wary of the regime's shortcomings.

He added that the gang idea had been conceived to instill fear among the citizens and discourage them from speaking the truth to the holders of power.

Gachagua claimed the gang had the blessing of the government and was already moving across Mt Kenya, disturbing residents.

According to him, police had been instructed to watch from a distance as the group carried out its activities.

