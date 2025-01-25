Swimming in money: Interior Cabinet Secretary KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN pictured rocking a designer wrist watch worth over Ksh 1.2 million (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has once again stepped out rocking a designer watch approximately worth KSh 1.2 million.

The flamboyant CS was spotted rocking the IWC Portugiesier watch while out for a meeting.

According to an online search, the watch is worth 9,500 Euros.

Last year, Murkomen defended his lavish lifestyle, especially his love for classy and expensive watches and designer shoes.

Murkomen said that his current status is the fruit of hard work having been raised in a humble background.

He emphasized that his penchant for expensive attire is not indicative of corruption but rather a personal interest that he has had since childhood.

“Some of the attire are expensive to acquire because they are durable and could last for 20 years without losing value.

“Like my watch, I hear it will appreciate in value and I may need to dispose of it for a profit in the future,” he explained.

The CS claimed that his obsession with watches started when he was in primary school and wore one bought for him by his father in 1991 when he was in class six, as an appreciation for improving his grades and coming on top of his class.

