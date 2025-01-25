RUTO is really invested in RAILA as he appoints his closest confidant as BABA’s chief agent for the AUC elections – Look!

Saturday, January 25, 2025 – President William Ruto has allegedly appointed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah as the chief agent for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the African Union Commission (AUC) elections.
This was revealed by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who stated that the president is invested in Raila and wants him to be the next AUC Chairman.
Speaking in Kajiado yesterday, Kindiki stated that the National Assembly Majority Leader would be traveling to Addis Ababa ahead of the February elections.
According to the DP,
Ichung'wah's role will be similar to that performed by chief agents during the
presidential elections in Kenya.
"I was the chief agent of
William Ruto. I was at Bomas and slept there for almost 7 days. Now the work of
being a chief agent of Raila Odinga in Addis Ababa will be done by Kimani
Ichung'wah.
"Assure them (people of
Kajiado) that you will work. We will not allow you to come back home until the
results are announced. Work hard so that we do not lose."
Raila is among the three
candidates contesting for the AUC chairperson position.
He will be facing off with Mahmoud
Ali of Djibouti (who is seen as his close challenger) and Richard
Randriamandrato of Madagascar.
The elections are set for
February during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU.
In readiness for the elections,
Raila has intensified campaigns across the continent with the latest trip to
countries in the South of Africa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments