RUTO is really invested in RAILA as he appoints his closest confidant as BABA’s chief agent for the AUC elections – Look!





Saturday, January 25, 2025 – President William Ruto has allegedly appointed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah as the chief agent for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the African Union Commission (AUC) elections.

This was revealed by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who stated that the president is invested in Raila and wants him to be the next AUC Chairman.

Speaking in Kajiado yesterday, Kindiki stated that the National Assembly Majority Leader would be traveling to Addis Ababa ahead of the February elections.

According to the DP, Ichung'wah's role will be similar to that performed by chief agents during the presidential elections in Kenya.

"I was the chief agent of William Ruto. I was at Bomas and slept there for almost 7 days. Now the work of being a chief agent of Raila Odinga in Addis Ababa will be done by Kimani Ichung'wah.

"Assure them (people of Kajiado) that you will work. We will not allow you to come back home until the results are announced. Work hard so that we do not lose."

Raila is among the three candidates contesting for the AUC chairperson position.

He will be facing off with Mahmoud Ali of Djibouti (who is seen as his close challenger) and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

The elections are set for February during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU.

In readiness for the elections, Raila has intensified campaigns across the continent with the latest trip to countries in the South of Africa.

