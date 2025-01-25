A young man dies in Murang’a after he was stabbed by his wife, following a domestic squabble (PHOTO).





Saturday, January 25, 2025 - A middle-aged man from Murang’a County has reportedly lost his life after he was stabbed by his wife, following a domestic squabble.

According to renowned pastor Evangelist Mercy Nungari, the deceased man identified as Peter Macharia Chege was working in Maragua town in a milk shop.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have since launched investigations into the murder incident that has left Peter’s family in pain after his life was cut short at a young age.

The deceased was barely 30 and had a promising future ahead.

Peter’s death comes at a time when cases of men being killed by their spouses are on the rise.

However, society concentrates more on femicide cases, leaving men to suffer in silence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.