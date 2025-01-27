Suspected narcotics dealer almost outsmarts police manning roadblock along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway - See how he was ferrying bhang in an Isuzu D-Max (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - An intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with officers from Lari Police Station, has resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of suspected narcotic drugs in the Lari area along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

During the operation, the hawk-eyed officers intercepted an Isuzu D-Max Reg. No. KBK 030J which was being driven by the suspect namely Francis Kairu where a search revealed a cache of drugs hidden in a concealed compartment.

The suspect and the motor vehicle were escorted to DCI headquarters where a thorough search was conducted resulting in the recovery of 80 bales of dry green plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs concealed in a false compartment of the motor vehicle.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its resolve to combat the sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs in our country.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.