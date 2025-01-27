Suspected narcotics dealer almost outsmarts police manning roadblock along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway - See how he was ferrying bhang in an Isuzu D-Max (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, January 28,
2025 - An intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics
Unit, in collaboration with officers from Lari Police Station, has resulted in
the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of suspected narcotic drugs in the Lari
area along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.
During the operation, the hawk-eyed officers intercepted an
Isuzu D-Max Reg. No. KBK 030J which was being driven by the suspect namely
Francis Kairu where a search revealed a cache of drugs hidden in a concealed
compartment.
The suspect and the motor vehicle were escorted to DCI
headquarters where a thorough search was conducted resulting in the recovery of
80 bales of dry green plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs concealed
in a false compartment of the motor vehicle.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its resolve to combat the sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs in our country.
