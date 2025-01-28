Rapper, CARDI B reveals she pierced her b^tt crack, shares PHOTO after fans cast doubt

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Cardi B has revealed her bold new addition to her piercings.
The American rapper, 32, took to X (formerly known
as Twitter) to show off her 'b^tt crack' piercing, after fans doubted it
was real.
The mom-of-three first shared a tweet writing, 'Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced' along with a laughing emoji.
After fans accused her of lying, the mother of three
returned with proof, posting an up-close look at the body art.
'Do I lie ?' the hip-hop star asked in the caption.
The photo featured two diamond studs adorning the upper portion of her b*m..
Cardi born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar already has several
other piercings, including in her ears, nose, chest, belly button, lip,
and eyebrow.
0 Comments