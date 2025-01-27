Hasara Tupu: Watch VIDEO of the speeding Miraa pickup set on fire in Kirinyaga after hitting and killing a boda boda rider.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A boda boda rider died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding pickup transporting miraa on the Mwea-Embu County in Kirinyaga County.

The incident occurred near Kianjiru Trading Centre when the ill-fated vehicle, traveling from Meru to Nairobi, collided with the rider.

Local residents reacted angrily by setting the pickup ablaze, prompting the occupants to scamper to safety.

The accident caused a two-hour traffic disruption along the highway, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., as authorities worked to manage the scene.

The crash has sparked outrage among Kirinyaga residents, who are now calling for stricter regulations on miraa transportation.

They argue that high-speed miraa trucks pose a significant danger, especially in densely populated areas.

Below is a photo of the pickup before it was set ablaze.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.