Hasara Tupu: Watch VIDEO of the speeding Miraa pickup set on fire in Kirinyaga after hitting and killing a boda boda rider.

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A boda boda rider died on the spot after he
was hit by a speeding pickup transporting miraa on the Mwea-Embu County in
Kirinyaga County.
The incident occurred near Kianjiru Trading Centre when the ill-fated vehicle,
traveling from Meru to Nairobi, collided with the rider.
Local residents reacted angrily by setting the pickup ablaze, prompting the
occupants to scamper to safety.
The accident caused a two-hour traffic disruption along the highway, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., as authorities worked to manage the scene.
The crash has sparked outrage among Kirinyaga residents, who are now calling for stricter regulations on miraa transportation.
They argue that high-speed miraa trucks pose a significant danger, especially in densely populated areas.
— Shii Stan🔰 (@miondokoo) January 27, 2025
Below is a photo of the pickup before it was set ablaze.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments