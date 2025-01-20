State House in panic as GACHAGUA is set to make the big political announcement this month – Look!





Monday, January 20, 2025 – Anxiety has gripped State House after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that he will be making a big political announcement later this month.

Speaking while attending a Church Service at PCEA Emmanuel Matanya, Waguthiru Parish, Laikipia East Constituency, Laikipia County, Gachagua told Kenyans to wait patiently for his next political move which will be revealed by the end of the month.

At the same time, the former DP went on another tirade against President William Ruto as he called on the Mount Kenya region to stay united.

Without mentioning names, the impeached former DP denied endorsing anyone for any political seat, as he revealed he would announce his next political move at the end of January.

"Let me say those people who come to see me at Wamunyoro. I hear on TV saying that Gachagua has endorsed so and so to become governor. Let it be known that I am only listening to opinions," Gachagua said.

"I've listened to your opinions and by the end of the month, I'll send back a report to you,” he added.

In the same service, the former DP also strongly hinted at forming an alliance with all of Ruto's adversaries to mount a formidable challenge to the President in the next election.

"I want to tell you not to fear. We have many friends in Luhyaland, Kambaland, Maasai, and Kisiiland. Let us be united so that we can be strong," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.