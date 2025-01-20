RUTO’s advisor MOSES KURIA sends a coded message after Mungiki Leader MAINA NJENGA disrupted GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS’ prayer event.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - President William Ruto's Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has shared a cryptic message after former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga stormed and disrupted a prayer event organized by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas.

Dorcas had organized the peaceful prayer event in Nyeri before it turned chaotic, forcing her to flee for safety.

Maina Njenga arrived in Black SUVs accompanied by a large group of rowdy youth who were waving their hands in jubilation and were heard cheering loudly, bringing the event to a standstill.

Attendees of Dorcas' event were heard questioning why the youth were disrupting the peaceful gathering led by the former deputy president's spouse.

Reacting to the events in Nyeri, Kuria shared a coded message, leaving Kenyans guessing what he meant.

In a tweet, Kuria said his heart was bleeding even though he did not give reasons why.

"My heart bleeds," Kuria said.

Reacting to Kuria's tweet, most Kenyans suggested that the Kenya Kwanza administration was allowing the return of the Mungiki sect.

Some said it would be more dangerous for the government to deploy the Mungiki gang in its fight with Gachagua over the control of the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.