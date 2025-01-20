Why are some Kenyans opposing RAILA ODINGA‘s AUC Chairperson bid, is it Jealousy? - MUDAVADI asks.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has expressed bewilderment over the domestic opposition to Raila Odinga's bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

In an interview with NTV on Sunday, Mudavadi wondered why many Kenyans are opposed to Raila Odinga’s AUC bid yet he is a Kenyan.

"Why would someone not wish for a Kenyan to succeed in a continental role that we have not secured in decades?

"Is it jealousy? Is it somebody being petty or is it malice? These are the questions that we ask ourselves," Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi went on to address the actions of some Kenyans who have taken to social media and direct communication channels to dissuade other African nations from supporting Odinga's candidacy.

"Kenya for the first time, has the greatest opportunity to chair the African Union Commission, which we have never ever chaired.

"Why would a Kenyan be bitter, that a fellow Kenyan is going to have an opportunity of that nature?

"So that you spend time trying to send social media messages to various governments in the continent, telling them not to vote for the Kenyan candidate?" Mudavadi questioned.

Raila Odinga is currently the front-runner in the race to succeed Mousa Faki as the next AUC chairperson, with African heads of state and government set to make their decision in February.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.