South Korea investigators get new warrant to arrest President YOON

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - South Korean anti-graft investigators secured a new court-ordered arrest warrant Tuesday, January 7, for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose failed martial law bid plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.
The former star prosecutor has refused questioning three
times since his December 3 martial law decree, remaining holed up in his
residence, surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his detention.
“The arrest warrant re-requested for the suspect Yoon was
issued today in the afternoon,” the Joint Investigation Headquarters stated.
The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), leading the probe, has kept the
duration of the new warrant secret after the initial seven-day one expired.
Seoul Western District Court declined to confirm the warrant’s details when
contacted by AFP.
If detained, Yoon would become the first sitting South
Korean president to be arrested. However, investigators would have only 48
hours to either request another arrest warrant or release him. The anti-graft
officials have sought additional time and resources due to security forces
obstructing their first attempt to detain Yoon at his residence last Friday.
Yoon faces charges of insurrection and, if formally arrested
and convicted, could face either imprisonment or, in the most severe case, the
death penalty. His lawyers have labelled the initial warrant “unlawful” and
pledged further legal action, arguing that the CIO lacks the authority to
investigate insurrection as it is not listed among its designated offences.
The situation has left South Korea in unprecedented
political turmoil—whether Yoon is arrested or evades court-ordered detention,
the outcome will be historic. CIO chief Oh Dong-woon expressed regret for the
failed arrest attempt, stating, “I must express my sincere apologies to the
public for the failure to execute the arrest warrant due to the security
measures taken by the Presidential Security Service.” Yoon’s presidential
guards had refused to stand down during a six-hour standoff on Friday.
The CIO established less than four years ago with fewer than
100 staff, has yet to prosecute a single case. “Naturally, they have no prior
experience with arrests, let alone something as significant as arresting the
president,” said Yun Bok-Nam, president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society,
who is not involved in the investigation.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party has
filed a legal complaint against acting president Choi Sang-mok for “dereliction
of duty” after he failed to intervene as requested. The Constitutional Court
has set January 14 for the start of Yoon’s impeachment trial, which will
proceed in his absence if he does not attend. While local media reported he was
likely to appear on the opening day, Yoon’s lawyer told AFP his appearance was
still “undecided.”
The court has up to 180 days to decide whether to remove or
reinstate Yoon as president. Opposition party lawmaker Youn Kun-young has
described Yoon’s residence as “turning into a fortress,” claiming guards were
installing barbed wire and vehicle barricades. Many supporters have also camped
outside his residence despite freezing weather.
While investigators have yet to reach Yoon, they have
targeted top military officials involved in the martial law plan.
