South Korea investigators get new warrant to arrest President YOON







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - South Korean anti-graft investigators secured a new court-ordered arrest warrant Tuesday, January 7, for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose failed martial law bid plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.

The former star prosecutor has refused questioning three times since his December 3 martial law decree, remaining holed up in his residence, surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his detention.

“The arrest warrant re-requested for the suspect Yoon was issued today in the afternoon,” the Joint Investigation Headquarters stated. The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), leading the probe, has kept the duration of the new warrant secret after the initial seven-day one expired. Seoul Western District Court declined to confirm the warrant’s details when contacted by AFP.

If detained, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. However, investigators would have only 48 hours to either request another arrest warrant or release him. The anti-graft officials have sought additional time and resources due to security forces obstructing their first attempt to detain Yoon at his residence last Friday.

Yoon faces charges of insurrection and, if formally arrested and convicted, could face either imprisonment or, in the most severe case, the death penalty. His lawyers have labelled the initial warrant “unlawful” and pledged further legal action, arguing that the CIO lacks the authority to investigate insurrection as it is not listed among its designated offences.

The situation has left South Korea in unprecedented political turmoil—whether Yoon is arrested or evades court-ordered detention, the outcome will be historic. CIO chief Oh Dong-woon expressed regret for the failed arrest attempt, stating, “I must express my sincere apologies to the public for the failure to execute the arrest warrant due to the security measures taken by the Presidential Security Service.” Yoon’s presidential guards had refused to stand down during a six-hour standoff on Friday.

The CIO established less than four years ago with fewer than 100 staff, has yet to prosecute a single case. “Naturally, they have no prior experience with arrests, let alone something as significant as arresting the president,” said Yun Bok-Nam, president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, who is not involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party has filed a legal complaint against acting president Choi Sang-mok for “dereliction of duty” after he failed to intervene as requested. The Constitutional Court has set January 14 for the start of Yoon’s impeachment trial, which will proceed in his absence if he does not attend. While local media reported he was likely to appear on the opening day, Yoon’s lawyer told AFP his appearance was still “undecided.”

The court has up to 180 days to decide whether to remove or reinstate Yoon as president. Opposition party lawmaker Youn Kun-young has described Yoon’s residence as “turning into a fortress,” claiming guards were installing barbed wire and vehicle barricades. Many supporters have also camped outside his residence despite freezing weather.

While investigators have yet to reach Yoon, they have targeted top military officials involved in the martial law plan.