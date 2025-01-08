Venezuelan government arrests two Americans and five other ‘mercenaries’







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Tuesday, January 7, the arrest of seven foreigners, including two Americans, accusing them of being "mercenaries" plotting to prevent his inauguration for another six-year term. Maduro claimed the group, which included two Colombian "hitmen" and three "mercenaries" from the Ukraine war, was involved in planning unspecified terrorist acts before his swearing-in ceremony set for Friday. He expressed confidence that the detainees would confess soon and ordered a mass deployment of police and military across the country.

The arrests were revealed hours after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted exiled Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, expressing support for a "peaceful transfer back to democratic rule" and cautioning against further repression in Venezuela. The U.S. and several democratic allies of Venezuela believe Gonzalez Urrutia won the July presidential election by a landslide but allege the results were falsified.

The Venezuelan opposition has called for mass protests on Thursday to prevent Maduro’s swearing-in, despite his longstanding grip on power since succeeding Hugo Chavez in 2013. Chavez and Maduro have ruled Venezuela for a combined 25 years, maintaining control through disputed elections, populist measures, and security force loyalty.

In a sign of increasing repression, Maduro's security forces have detained several foreigners and targeted the families of opposition figures. Gonzalez Urrutia reported that his son-in-law, Rafael Tudares, was kidnapped during a school run in Caracas by masked men dressed in black. Tudares remains missing.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also reported harassment, stating that agents of the regime surrounded her mother’s home, cut power to the neighborhood, and flew drones overhead. Her mother, 84, suffers from chronic health issues.

Security forces, including pro-regime militia members armed with Russian assault rifles, have been deployed across Caracas. A pro-Maduro rally is also scheduled for Thursday, January 9, raising tensions further.

Despite widespread discontent and mass emigration driven by economic collapse, experts suggest the opposition faces significant challenges in ousting Maduro without military support. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino recently reaffirmed the armed forces' loyalty to Maduro after Gonzalez Urrutia called on them to recognize him as their commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, millions of Venezuelans have fled the country amid worsening economic conditions. Nurse Susej Ramos, 30, told AFP that Maduro's reelection was "the last straw" and confirmed plans to leave Venezuela with her brother, hoping to reach the United States in search of a better life.