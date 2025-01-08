Venezuelan government arrests two Americans and five other ‘mercenaries’

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Tuesday, January 7, the arrest of seven foreigners, including two Americans, accusing them of being "mercenaries" plotting to prevent his inauguration for another six-year term. Maduro claimed the group, which included two Colombian "hitmen" and three "mercenaries" from the Ukraine war, was involved in planning unspecified terrorist acts before his swearing-in ceremony set for Friday. He expressed confidence that the detainees would confess soon and ordered a mass deployment of police and military across the country.
The arrests were revealed hours after U.S. President Joe
Biden hosted exiled Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia,
expressing support for a "peaceful transfer back to democratic rule"
and cautioning against further repression in Venezuela. The U.S. and several
democratic allies of Venezuela believe Gonzalez Urrutia won the July
presidential election by a landslide but allege the results were falsified.
The Venezuelan opposition has called for mass protests on
Thursday to prevent Maduro’s swearing-in, despite his longstanding grip on
power since succeeding Hugo Chavez in 2013. Chavez and Maduro have ruled
Venezuela for a combined 25 years, maintaining control through disputed
elections, populist measures, and security force loyalty.
In a sign of increasing repression, Maduro's security forces
have detained several foreigners and targeted the families of opposition
figures. Gonzalez Urrutia reported that his son-in-law, Rafael Tudares, was
kidnapped during a school run in Caracas by masked men dressed in black.
Tudares remains missing.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also reported
harassment, stating that agents of the regime surrounded her mother’s home, cut
power to the neighborhood, and flew drones overhead. Her mother, 84, suffers
from chronic health issues.
Security forces, including pro-regime militia members armed
with Russian assault rifles, have been deployed across Caracas. A pro-Maduro
rally is also scheduled for Thursday, January 9, raising tensions further.
Despite widespread discontent and mass emigration driven by
economic collapse, experts suggest the opposition faces significant challenges
in ousting Maduro without military support. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino
recently reaffirmed the armed forces' loyalty to Maduro after Gonzalez Urrutia
called on them to recognize him as their commander-in-chief.
Meanwhile, millions of Venezuelans have fled the country
amid worsening economic conditions. Nurse Susej Ramos, 30, told AFP that
Maduro's reelection was "the last straw" and confirmed plans to leave
Venezuela with her brother, hoping to reach the United States in search of a
better life.
