TRUMP seeks to block public release of report on his dropped charges

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Donald Trump is attempting to block the public release of a report by special counsel Jack Smith summarizing the investigation that led to criminal charges against him. Trump, accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents after leaving office, saw both cases dismissed after his victory in the November presidential election. Smith, however, has been preparing a final report for Attorney General Merrick Garland detailing his findings.
Trump's attorneys, in a letter to Garland on Monday, January
6, demanded that Smith “terminate all efforts toward the preparation and
release” of the report. They stated, “Rather than acknowledging, as he must,
President Trump’s complete exoneration, Smith now seeks to disseminate an
extrajudicial ‘Final Report’ to perpetuate his false and discredited
accusations.” The letter further described the release of the report as
“unlawful, undertaken in bad faith, and contrary to the public interest,”
adding that it would be “nothing more than a lawless political stunt, designed
to politically harm President Trump.”
Two of the attorneys who signed the letter, Todd Blanche and
Emil Bove, have been selected for high-ranking positions in Trump's incoming
Justice Department following his inauguration as the 47th U.S. president on
January 20.
In a court filing on Tuesday, January 7, Smith clarified
that his office was working on a two-volume confidential report explaining the
prosecution decisions made during the investigation. Smith stated, “The
Attorney General will decide whether any portion of the report should be
released to the public.” Last year, Garland authorized the public release of a
report by special counsel Robert Hur on Joe Biden’s handling of classified
documents. While Hur declined to charge Biden, the report controversially described
him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
Trump was previously charged with conspiracy to defraud the
United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and attempting to
disenfranchise voters by promoting false claims that he won the 2020 election.
The charges were connected to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot aimed at
disrupting Congress's certification of Biden’s victory.
Additionally, Trump has faced state-level cases. In New
York, he was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records
related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the
2016 election. Sentencing in that case is scheduled for Friday, though Judge
Juan Merchan has indicated he is unlikely to impose jail time. In Georgia,
Trump faces racketeering charges over efforts to subvert the 2020 election
results, but those proceedings are expected to be paused while he is in office.
