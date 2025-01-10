South African actress discovers that her childhood best friend has been having affair with her husband







Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A South African actress and singer, Denise Zimba, revealed that she found out that her childhood best friend has allegedly been having an affair with her husband.

Denise, who disclosed this in a post on X on Friday, said the so called bestfriend never celebrated her on her birthdays, baby showers and bridal showers.

“Nothing worse than finding out your best friend since you were 14 years old, has been having an affair with your husband, and that’s why she always ghosted you when you were pregnant and never celebrated you - birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers,” she wrote.

She also debunked speculations making the round that the best friend is the one in her pinned post

“Wrong one. She's black,” she wrote.

The Generations: The Legacy actress recently shared on social media that she doesn't regret leaving her husband after finding him in a compromising act.