Homeless man, 69, seen on video stabbing thugs terrorizing him on NYC subway, killing 1, won’t face charges







Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Video footage captured the moment a 69-year-old homeless man stabbed the thugs who terrorized him on a Queens subway train, killing one and wounding another.

In a twist of justice, it’s the surviving thugs who are now behind bars, prosecutors said.

The homeless man will not face charges.

“The victim was accosted, without provocation, and our investigation has shown that he defended himself while attempting to retrieve his property,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

That’s when things got violent.



The unidentified victim followed Moya into the second car to try to get his things back, only to be attacked and pounded by several men in the group as they scattered and hid his bags.

The footage shows the victim then being shoved and slugged repeatedly by the group, until he has enough and pulls out a long knife and slashes his attackers, wounding at least two.







The thugs then scatter. One is seen stumbling away, bleeding from his wounds as the victim stands in the middle of the empty subway car, still clutching the knife.

Queens prosecutors said Moya was k!lled and one of the thugs named Phillipe Pena was wounded.





Pena, 26, Walter, 29, and two others — Jose Valencia, 35, and Henry Toapanta, 32 — have been indicted by a grand jury on robbery and assault charges in the incident.

The DA’s office said all of the suspects are also homeless.





“Our subways must be safe for the millions of people who depend on public transportation,” Katz said in her statement. “The New York City subway system has been outfitted with cameras and the video recovered in this case is vital to our prosecution.”

Watch video below.