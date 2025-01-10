Woman reveals ways her mother-in-law tried to undermine her on her wedding day







Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A newlywed has gone viral after she took to TikTok to share the passive-aggressive behaviours her mother-in-law displayed on her wedding day.

She alleged that her mother-in-law told everyone she did not want to come to the wedding but had to be there for her son and she made sure the bride heard this before walking down the aisle.

The newlywed also shared a picture of her groom being kissed on the mouth by his mother at the wedding.

She added that the son wanted to kiss the mother's cheek but she purposely kissed him on the mouth.

Viewers were shocked by her mother-in-law's action and the younger woman opened up in subsequent posts about other things she's been forced to endure, including allegedly having her hair cut by her mother-in-law.