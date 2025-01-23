Socialite KAFILWE MABOTE burns her clothes from a luxury brand after finding Christ (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Kafilwe Mabote, a stylish South African media personality, has shared a video of herself burning some of her clothes from a luxury brand.

Manote burnt all her Versace clothes and explained that she did so, rather than give them out because the logo – the Medusa – is a fetish.

After sharing a video of her burning the clothes, she wrote: "I've been getting questions about why I chose to burn Versace items instead of giving them away and I want to take a moment to explain this with care and understanding.

"The decision to burn these items came from a place of conviction.

"According to the Bible, such things are considered "accursed" (see Joshua 7:13 for context).

"For example, the image of Medusa represents a Greek god, from the marine kingdom and as believers, we cannot serve two masters.

"To give these items away would be to pass on something I no longer stand for, and I can't, in good conscience, transfer things that I know carry deep spiritual implications.

"This journey has taught me that the spiritual realm operates on legalities, what we allow into our lives can give access to things we may not even realize. These

items were open doors, and removing them was part of reclaiming my spiritual freedom.

"I share this not to condemn anyone but to encourage reflection.

"One day, God willing, I will share more of this journey in detail, but for now, I hope this helps answer your questions with love and understanding."

Watch her burn the clothes in the video below.