Dog-lover is eaten by her pet pugs after dying in her apartment







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A dog owner was found eaten by her pet pugs after she died in her apartment and was undiscovered for days.

Adriana Neagoe, 34, from Bucharest, Romania, was discovered lifeless at home by police after she had not been heard from for five days.

Police arrived at the flat in Târgu Jiu with a relative and found Adriana, who went by Anda Sasha, lifeless with her two pugs beside her.

They said that it was clear the unfed dogs had already begun to eat at her corpse.

Ambulance crews confirmed Adriana's death, noting that there were no apparent signs of violence.

Her body was transported to the Gorj Forensic Medicine Service for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

'Another angel has gone to heaven,' her sister, Maria Alexandra, said in a heartbreaking post on social media, confirming the death.

'My beautiful sister Anda Sasha is no longer among us.'

Police have opened an investigation and are exploring all avenues to figure out what happened to Anda.

Due to the position she was found in, there were signs of cadaveric livity, also known as livor mortis.

Officers went to the flat after receiving a call from a relative expressing concern that Adriana was not answering her phone and had not answered the door in nearly a week.

They said the relative went with them to the flat, where they made the horrifying discovery.

According to police, firefighters helped to force the locked door of the woman's home open.

After finding Adriana, police issued a shelter order for the two dogs, and they were taken by workers from the Gorj County Council.

People on social media were quick to offer their condolences to Anda's family and expressed their shock.

Daniel said: 'Condolences, I can't believe it. I am so sorry.'

Roby added: 'What is this life, today you are and tomorrow you are not. What a pity for her youth. May God rest her soul in peace.'

'I don't believe what just happened,' said Alysa.

Mara also wrote: 'I am devastated! May God protect her and give you the strength to overcome. Please let me know if I can help with anything. Condolences.'

Elena said: 'My deepest condolences to you! I am in shock! What happened to her?'