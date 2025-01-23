"The enemy thought he had me but Jesus said you're mine" LADY shares her journey from the world back to Christ







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A lady who now preaches in church has shared videos of herself in the past, at a time when she still danced in clubs.

The lady, who shares on TikTok with the handle @miaamelanin, shared the video with a background song with the lyrics, "The enemy thought he had me, but Jesus said you're mine."

The video shows her dancing in a club with a skimpy outfit that displayed her bare bum.

Later in the video, she is seen getting baptised and also preaching on a church pulpit.

In the caption, she thanked God for saving her.











She also shared another post, saying, "Never be ashamed of who you are and where you have been. All of our stories inspire each other."

Watch the video below.