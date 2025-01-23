Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A lady who now preaches in church has shared videos of herself in the past, at a time when she still danced in clubs.The lady, who shares on TikTok with the handle @miaamelanin, shared the video with a background song with the lyrics, "The enemy thought he had me, but Jesus said you're mine."
The video shows her dancing in a club with a skimpy outfit
that displayed her bare bum.
Later in the video, she is seen getting baptised and also
preaching on a church pulpit.
In the caption, she thanked God for saving her.
Watch the video below.
"The enemy thought he had me but Jesus said you're mine" LADY shares her journey from the world back to Christ pic.twitter.com/M9zSTQnkGd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 23, 2025
0 Comments