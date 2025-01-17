“Sijui munaogopa nani,” - Former President UHURU tells Gen Zs to fight for their rights, advices his daughter NGINA to ‘get in the fight’ (VIDEO)







Friday, January 17, 2025 - In a surprising twist, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenya's Gen Z to intensify their fight against bad governance.

Speaking during a funeral, Uhuru didn’t hold back, even challenging his daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, to join the push for accountability.

This statement comes against the backdrop of rising tension, as youth critical of President William Ruto’s administration face alleged state crackdowns.

Reports of abductions, detentions and being held incommunicado have sparked outrage, fueling the Gen Z-led revolution that has left the Government visibly uneasy.

The question on everyone’s mind: Is this the spark for an unstoppable youth movement?

