ODM Cabinet Secretaries are the best thing that happened to RUTO – KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH says and praises RAILA ODINGA’s ‘technocrats’





Friday, January 17, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has praised Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Cabinet Secretaries in the government, saying they are doing a commendable job to President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on Thursday, Ichung’wah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kikuyu Constituency, praised Cabinet Secretaries Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), John Mbadi (Treasury), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSEs) for their commitment to serving Kenyans.

"I must commend cabinet secretaries who came from ODM. These are cabinet secretaries who serve this country with diligence, integrity, and commitment to the people of Kenya," Ichung'wah stated.

The outspoken lawmaker further emphasized that a Cabinet Secretary's role is not to serve the Head of State but to serve Kenyan taxpayers, which he acknowledged the ODM Cabinet Secretaries are fulfilling.

