Why can’t MUTURI tell Kenyans why his son was abducted – RAILA ODINGA‘s man asks.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, to explain why his son was abducted by security forces in June last year.
This follows Muturi's recent
statement alleging that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director
Noordin Haji orchestrated the abduction and that his son's release was secured
through President William Ruto's intervention.
During parliamentary proceedings
on Thursday, Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed expressed doubts
about Muturi’s motives.
He questioned why the CS had not
disclosed the reasons for the arrest or immediately addressed the issue with
relevant authorities.
“If my son is arrested by police, I should also tell the country why he was arrested. I can't just say my son was arrested by somebody, give reasons.
"Why do you wait for seven months to speak?
Why didn't you speak immediately when he was released?” Junet asked.
The Minority Leader further
criticized Muturi for allegedly creating unnecessary discord within the
government.
He urged the CS to resign if his
views no longer align with the administration’s agenda.
“Public service is a calling, and
you should serve with integrity. If your belief is not compatible with the
government, the best thing is to resign,” Junet stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
If abductions were legal, then JB could offer that explanation. How would you explain an illegality and thereby justify it?ReplyDelete