Why can’t MUTURI tell Kenyans why his son was abducted – RAILA ODINGA‘s man asks.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, to explain why his son was abducted by security forces in June last year.

This follows Muturi's recent statement alleging that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji orchestrated the abduction and that his son's release was secured through President William Ruto's intervention.

During parliamentary proceedings on Thursday, Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed expressed doubts about Muturi’s motives.

He questioned why the CS had not disclosed the reasons for the arrest or immediately addressed the issue with relevant authorities.

“If my son is arrested by police, I should also tell the country why he was arrested. I can't just say my son was arrested by somebody, give reasons.

"Why do you wait for seven months to speak? Why didn't you speak immediately when he was released?” Junet asked.

The Minority Leader further criticized Muturi for allegedly creating unnecessary discord within the government.

He urged the CS to resign if his views no longer align with the administration’s agenda.

“Public service is a calling, and you should serve with integrity. If your belief is not compatible with the government, the best thing is to resign,” Junet stated.

