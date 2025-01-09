SIFUNA names RUTO’s allies who are sabotaging him to ensure that he loses the presidency in 2027 – Look!





Friday, January 10, 2025 – ODM Senator Edwin Sifuna has taken a swipe at President William Ruto's allies, claiming they could derail his chances of securing a second term.

During an interview, Sifuna named several leaders, including Tiaty MP William Kamket, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and veteran trade unionist and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, as potential liabilities to Ruto's political future.

Sifuna addressed Kamket's recent remarks, which he dismissed as out-of-touch and reminiscent of a bygone era when leaders ruled through fear and intimidation.

He argued that the Kenyan electorate today is more aware of its constitutional rights and less susceptible to coercion.

"Kamket should be told it will not happen; this is not 1980. This is not the generation that they used to sell fear to. The Kenyan of today is a Kenyan who understands the constitution; and their, rights.

"They know for a fact that you cannot impose yourself on Kenyans," Sifuna remarked.

The Nairobi Senator also pointed out the growing frustration among Kenyans, particularly young people, over unfulfilled promises and the rising cost of living.

According to Sifuna, Ruto’s administration is losing the trust of the electorate due to its failure to deliver on its pledges.

"How did we get here? Because after the president was elected in 2022, by all accounts, William Ruto was one of the most popular politicians in the country.

"What did he do in the intervening period to lead to a place where he's being insulted left, right, and centre.

"Instead of addressing those questions; the cause, they are addressing the symptoms," Sifuna said.

He urged Kenyans not to be intimidated by leaders' chest-thumping and encouraged them to speak out against failures in governance.

