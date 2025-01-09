Bring it on, I will expose how you abducted, killed, and dumped people in River Yala during UHURU’s reign – ICHUNG’WAH dares NATEMBEYA





Friday, January 10, 2025 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dared Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya to sue him for defamation, threatening to spill the beans.

This is after Natembeya threatened to take legal action against Ichung’wah for linking him to the abductions, disappearance, and killings of innocent Kenyans some of whom were dumped in River Yala during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rule.

Ichung'wah, through his lawyer, Adrian Kamotho, dismissed Natembeya’s allegations of defamation as baseless and warned that any lawsuit would be dead on arrival.

Natembeya’s legal team, Oringe Waswa & Opany Advocates, had earlier demanded an apology from Ichung'wah over statements accusing the governor of crimes against humanity.

In a response, Kamotho did not mince words, asserting that Natembeya’s alleged reputation was already tarnished by his public confessions.

He cited two controversial statements by Natembeya, including one where he claimed powers to 'butcher and slaughter people' had been delegated to him by the presidency.

"With a heavy heart, our client takes liberty to once again refresh your client's memory regarding some abhorrent public confessions and admissions to crimes against humanity that he has made in the recent past," read the letter in part.

Kamotho’s letter further accused Natembeya of harbouring a bloated sense of self-importance and being unable to handle the public scrutiny brought upon him by his actions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.