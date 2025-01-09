Bring it on, I will expose how you abducted, killed, and dumped people in River Yala during UHURU’s reign – ICHUNG’WAH dares NATEMBEYA

Friday, January 10, 2025 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has dared Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya to sue him for defamation, threatening to spill the beans.
This is after Natembeya
threatened to take legal action against Ichung’wah for linking him to the
abductions, disappearance, and killings of innocent Kenyans some of whom were
dumped in River Yala during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rule.
Ichung'wah, through his lawyer,
Adrian Kamotho, dismissed Natembeya’s allegations of defamation as baseless and
warned that any lawsuit would be dead on arrival.
Natembeya’s legal team, Oringe
Waswa & Opany Advocates, had earlier demanded an apology from Ichung'wah
over statements accusing the governor of crimes against humanity.
In a response, Kamotho did not
mince words, asserting that Natembeya’s alleged reputation was already
tarnished by his public confessions.
He cited two controversial
statements by Natembeya, including one where he claimed powers to 'butcher and
slaughter people' had been delegated to him by the presidency.
"With a heavy heart, our
client takes liberty to once again refresh your client's memory regarding some
abhorrent public confessions and admissions to crimes against humanity that he
has made in the recent past," read the letter in part.
Kamotho’s letter further accused
Natembeya of harbouring a bloated sense of self-importance and being unable to
handle the public scrutiny brought upon him by his actions.
