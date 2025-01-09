RAILA ODINGA’s ODM outlines its 2027 strategy and reveals the presidential candidate it will support - You won’t believe this





Friday, January 10, 2025 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM will support President William Ruto’s re-election bid come 2027.

This was revealed by Kisumu County Senator Tom Ojienda who claimed the 2027 game plan has already been sealed between Ruto and Raila.

Ruto is expected to defend his seat in 2027 and eyes will be on Raila to see who he will back or whether he will be on the ballot again.

Currently, Ruto is working with ODM after forming a broad-based government, sparking speculation that the opposition and ruling party might form an alliance in the next election

According to Ojienda, this is a possibility.

‘ODM will support President Ruto for a second term, and I will tell you this: Senator Sifuna will be advised by the party leadership.

“I am sure that on February 28, this year, Raila Odinga will become the CEO of the African Union Commission, and he will move to Addis Ababa, and I will remain here with Senator Sifuna, and he will be advised that the way we go in 2027 is to support William Ruto,” Ojienda said during an interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.