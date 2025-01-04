Shame on you! ICHUNG’WAH scolds NATEMBEYA like a child in front of RUTO at WETANGULA’s mother’s funeral





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah went ham on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya over his stance on abductions in the country.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of National Speaker Moses Wetang'ula's mother in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, where President William Ruto was in attendance, Ichung'wah accused Natembeya of incitement.

The Kikuyu MP also urged Natembeya to help the DCI in solving the abduction cases if he had any knowledge of the abductors.

“It is not to say that there are no abductions. Abductions are there. Governor Natembeya, if you know the abductors, you are an officer and you have been a regional commissioner. Give information to the DCI for them to investigate.

“I want to ask you, Governor Natembeya, you were a regional commissioner the other day when people were abducted and killed in Kerio Valley. So at that time, you did not know Kenyans’ lives were valuable? Let me tell you today in broad daylight, the politics you are doing of dividing Kenyans on tribal lines and incitement, you will not succeed. Shame on you!” Ichung'wah remarked.

His remarks came after Natembeya accused some of denying that there were no abductions and that some Kenyans were faking abductions.

The governor maintained that it was unfortunate for leaders to claim, adding that abduction cases should not be concealed.

“I say this with a very heavy heart. It is unfortunate for a leader to stand here and say that people are abducting themselves and killing themselves. Our children are getting lost and getting abducted and some are being killed.

"That is the position. We should not cover the basics. Even the president has said he will stop the abductions. People should not be abducted or killed because of insults on social media,” Natembeya stated.

