Shame on you! ICHUNG’WAH scolds NATEMBEYA like a child in front of RUTO at WETANGULA’s mother’s funeral

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah went ham on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya over his stance on abductions in the country.
Speaking during the burial
ceremony of National Speaker Moses Wetang'ula's mother in Kabuchai, Bungoma County,
where President William Ruto was in attendance, Ichung'wah accused Natembeya of
incitement.
The Kikuyu MP also urged
Natembeya to help the DCI in solving the abduction cases if he had any
knowledge of the abductors.
“It is not to say that there are
no abductions. Abductions are there. Governor Natembeya, if you know the
abductors, you are an officer and you have been a regional commissioner. Give
information to the DCI for them to investigate.
“I want to ask you, Governor
Natembeya, you were a regional commissioner the other day when people were
abducted and killed in Kerio Valley. So at that time, you did not know Kenyans’
lives were valuable? Let me tell you today in broad daylight, the politics you
are doing of dividing Kenyans on tribal lines and incitement, you will not
succeed. Shame on you!” Ichung'wah remarked.
His remarks came after Natembeya
accused some of denying that there were no abductions and that some Kenyans
were faking abductions.
The governor maintained that it
was unfortunate for leaders to claim, adding that abduction cases should not be
concealed.
“I say this with a very heavy
heart. It is unfortunate for a leader to stand here and say that people are
abducting themselves and killing themselves. Our children are getting lost and
getting abducted and some are being killed.
"That is the position. We
should not cover the basics. Even the president has said he will stop the
abductions. People should not be abducted or killed because of insults on
social media,” Natembeya stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments