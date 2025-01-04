GACHAGUA responds to ICHUNG’WAH after he claimed he was behind the abductions as blame game continues

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to claims by the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah that he is behind the abductions of Kenyans.
Speaking during the funeral
service of the son of former Embu Speaker Lenny Kivuti, Eric Mutugi, yesterday,
Gachagua slammed those accusing him of sponsoring the abductions, stating that
the government is finding it had to contain his sincerity on key issues.
Responding to recent accusations
linking him to the abductions by Ichung'wah, Gachagua termed the accusations
as mere diversionary tactics employed by the state.
''The problem with Kenya is the
issue of constant lies and that is probably why I was axed from the government
because I stood for the truth,'' Gachagua asserted.
Gachagua instead asked the
government to give closure on what exactly was happening and on the whereabouts
of the recently abducted Kenyan youths.
''The president recently said
that there was no evidence of abductions almost five times. I have just seen
his political machine, that Member of Parliament he uses, lying to people
that I am the one abducting people,'' he added.
Additionally, he challenged the
government to stop viewing Kenyans from a different intelligence perspective
and instead release the seven abducted youths.
''The people of Kenya are very
intelligent. And you people are running out of lies. You have lied to the point
that you have started believing in your own lies. So, those young men who have
been abducted here, who are they? Who are they? Those young men have been
abducted,'' he added.
