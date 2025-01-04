GACHAGUA responds to ICHUNG’WAH after he claimed he was behind the abductions as blame game continues





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to claims by the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah that he is behind the abductions of Kenyans.

Speaking during the funeral service of the son of former Embu Speaker Lenny Kivuti, Eric Mutugi, yesterday, Gachagua slammed those accusing him of sponsoring the abductions, stating that the government is finding it had to contain his sincerity on key issues.

Responding to recent accusations linking him to the abductions by Ichung'wah, Gachagua termed the accusations as mere diversionary tactics employed by the state.

''The problem with Kenya is the issue of constant lies and that is probably why I was axed from the government because I stood for the truth,'' Gachagua asserted.

Gachagua instead asked the government to give closure on what exactly was happening and on the whereabouts of the recently abducted Kenyan youths.

''The president recently said that there was no evidence of abductions almost five times. I have just seen his political machine, that Member of Parliament he uses, lying to people that I am the one abducting people,'' he added.

Additionally, he challenged the government to stop viewing Kenyans from a different intelligence perspective and instead release the seven abducted youths.

''The people of Kenya are very intelligent. And you people are running out of lies. You have lied to the point that you have started believing in your own lies. So, those young men who have been abducted here, who are they? Who are they? Those young men have been abducted,'' he added.

