Mt Kenya residents elected Fools as MPs, Senators and Governors – GACHAGUA says as he praises RAILA ODINGA





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for always being surrounded by elite and competent leaders in his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking in Embu County during the burial of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti’s son, Gachagua stated that Raila has remained relevant in Kenyan politics because he is surrounded by brilliant and resolute leaders who are difficult to bribe.

Gachagua stated that the caliber of leaders in the Mt. Kenya region is very low, describing many of them as lacking intelligence, which he claims is why Ruto is able to influence them with money.

“The huge loss we’ve suffered is due to the quality of leaders we’ve sent to the Senate and National Assembly.

"This elderly man called Raila Odinga has never been president, yet he’s in every government because of the quality of leaders he sends to Parliament and the Senate. We, on the other hand, go and pick anything," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua’s remarks also hinted at a new approach to leadership in Mt Kenya come the 2027 General Election.

He pointed out the need for more scrutiny when choosing future leaders in the coming polls to avoid their current tribulations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST