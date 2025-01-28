NEYMAR gives up $65 million of his remaining salary at Saudi club Al Hilal to return to his childhood club, Santos







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Brazilian superstar, Neymar has given up $65M of his remaining salary at Al Hilal to return to his childhood club, Santos.

Saudi club Al Hilal confirmed the mutual termination of Neymar Jr.'s contract, paving the way for his return to Santos FC, the club where he began his professional career.

The 32-year-old Brazilian forward is heading back to the São Paulo-based team over a decade after leaving for FC Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar decided to return to Brazil after a tough stint with Al Hilal, where injuries limited him to just seven matches and a single goal since joining in 2023.

Before leaving Al Hilal, Neymar reportedly agreed to give up $71 million in unpaid wages with Al Hilal to make the move happen.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Neymar will travel this week to Brazil for medical and sign in as the new Santos player.