RUTO is registering ‘ghost’ voters to rig the 2027 presidential election – KALONZO MUSYOKA alleges





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged that President William Ruto’s administration is registering ghost voters to rig the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Kalonzo alleged that President Ruto's government plans to register foreign nationals as voters to secure an early victory in the 2027 elections.

"And we hope William Ruto's administration is not going to register aliens. We suspect there could be plans underfoot to register non-Kenyans as voters in the country," Kalonzo said.

During the meeting, Kalonzo questioned the source of the Sh150 million President Ruto plans to give Mumias sugarcane farmers, noting that it is not included in the national budget.

He suggested that the money appears to be either a handout or a bribe, emphasizing that if it is intended as a bonus, it should follow proper procedures.

"Where are you getting this money from? It is not in our budget. It is not that Peter Salasya doesn't want his constituents to benefit, but first of all, he acknowledges that it is like a handout, like a bribe, and if it is a bonus, it needs to come through the processes," Kalonzo stated.

