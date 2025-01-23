GACHAGUA skins RUTO live on TikTok as he exposes how he duped Kenyans with Sh110 billion SHA after rejecting Sh800 million NHIF





Thursday, January 23, 2025 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued his tirade against President William Ruto, accusing him of not meaning well for Kenyans.

Speaking during a live TikTok stream on Thursday morning, Gachagua revealed that Ruto ignored an option to upgrade the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) with a paltry Ksh800 million and went for Social Health Authority (SHA) at the total cost of Ksh110.9 billion (Ksh6.1 billion for SHA system and Ksh104.8 billion for supporting technology infrastructure).

According to Gachagua, under the proposed changes to revamp NHIF, Kenyans would pay Ksh300 to cover the whole family.

While criticising Ruto’s pet project, which has been plagued by challenges since its rollout in October last year, Gachagua described it as rushed and poorly implemented.

“According to experts, it was possible to reform and improve NHIF at a cost of about Ksh800 million,” he revealed.

The former second in command, who has been more vocal since he was bundled out of office in October, questioned the need for a new healthcare system being deployed under SHA for Ksh104 billion.

According to him, Kenya Kwanza's initial plan was to reduce family healthcare contributions from Ksh500 to Ksh300 while expanding coverage to include all illnesses and chronic conditions.

“The program was good in concept, but the implementation has been very wanting. It was rushed without sufficient consultation with stakeholders,” Gachagua noted.

“We wanted to reduce the monthly payments to Ksh300 to cover the whole family,” he added.

Ruto has remained bullish over SHA despite the criticism, insisting SHA is working. However, Gachagua now says it is not too late to revert to NHIF.

