RUTO has offered Trans Nzoia MCAs Sh 5 million each to impeach NATEMBEYA – KALONZO spills the beans.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged a Kenya Kwanza Alliance plan to impeach Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya for criticizing the government.

Speaking on Wednesday, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said state agents have offered Trans Nzoia MCAs money to ensure Natembeya is impeached.

Kalonzo claimed that he was approached by a high-ranking member from the now-defunct Amani National Congress (ANC) with the details.

He stated that the official first distanced himself from the recent merger between ANC and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

"I've just come from attending the funeral service of Senior Counsel Judy Thongori, and our hearts also go out to her family.

"As I was leaving that place, a gentleman called Kanoti, the Secretary-General of ANC led by Musalia Mudavadi, approached me, and they told me that this guy went alone.

"Then they bring MCAs from Trans Nzoia; we know what you're doing," Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said the MCAs have been offered Sh 2 million as a down payment for Natembeya's impeachment and if they complete the process to collect another Sh 3 million.

"I mean, if you don't believe in the spirit of gangsterism, listen to this. Sh 5 million on the table; you sign the impeachment motion against Natembeya, collect Sh 2 million, and once you've completed the job, you will take the remaining Sh 3 million," Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.