RUTO is planning to relocate IEBC servers and print excess ballot papers to steal elections in 2027 – KALONZO releases damning information





Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over plans to rig the 2027 General Election in favour of President William Ruto.

This follows the clandestine plot to relocate Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking during a press briefing, Kalonzo revealed that they had received information about the scheme, which he alleged would undermine the credibility of the next elections.

He further alleged that there were also plans to procure election material and print them in excess to facilitate rigging elections.

According to the Wiper leader, a former IEBC commissioner, now working at State House, was also giving instructions to the secretariat.

"We gather that there is somebody, a former commissioner who is sitting as an advisor in State House and is giving instructions to the IEBC secretariat. The country is watching and they are tasting waters," he claimed.

“There are terrible things going on at the IEBC secretariat. They have removed the server from IEBC.”

"If we allow them to go on with the procurement, the next thing they want to do is procure election material for 2027, print them in excess of the numbers that will be there. We actually know that they have removed the server to somewhere else," he added.

