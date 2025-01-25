State House in panic as ONYONKA reveals the big wigs that will partner with MATIANG’I to oust RUTO from office in 2027 – Look!





Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Kisii senator Richard Onyonka has reiterated that the Gusii community will field former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i as their presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at an event in his county yesterday, Onyonka decried small communities like his own being sidelined by successive governments.

He said the time had come for the country to try fresh blood away from the major ethnic formations, and Gusii was ready with its candidates.

"As a community, we have decided our candidate in the 2027 elections is Fred Matiang'i. We will not reconsider that.”

“If you have a dysfunctional country and institutions are not sharing the cake equitably, then you must look for alternatives to force those in power to share the resources equitably," said Onyonka.

The senator revealed that a new political party was on the way.

He added that Matiang'i would seek support from other influential leaders like former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ODM's Raila Odinga, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"One of the approaches is setting our political parties...We know Matiang'i will win, but he can't do it alone. We are going to talk to everybody.”

“We will talk to Gachagua, Uhuru, Kalonzo Musyoka and even Raila Odinga. We will tell them it is now our time because the country must now look for small clans that can show their potential in leadership," the senator added.

Onyonka's pronouncements came a month after the United Progressive Alliance Party (UPA) endorsed Matiang'i as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

During a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Nyamira on December 18, 2024, UPA members unanimously agreed to nominate Matiang’i as the party’s flagbearer for the upcoming presidential race.

