I am more intelligent than all of you – RUTO tells critics as he reveals why he is called Kasongo and Zakayo





Saturday, January 25, 2025 - President William Ruto has clapped back at Kenyans mocking him using controversial monikers such as Kasongo and Zakayo.

Addressing the residents of Busia during his development tour in Western Kenya yesterday, Ruto expressed his awareness of the nicknames, adding that he was no longer bothered about them.

While acknowledging the two titles, the Head of State claimed that his critics had resorted to naming him Kasongo because of his incredible intelligence.

According to him, he was no longer bothered by the negative criticism as long as he fulfilled the purpose for which he was elected by Kenyans.

“You know very well that I have surpassed some of these people with intelligence and now they are coming up with names such as Kasongo,” Ruto stated.

“Even if they call me Kasongo or Zakayo, as long as the government is doing its work, I do not have any problem with it,” he added.

His sentiments, while embracing his Kasongo moniker, lit up the mood of the residents, who burst into laughter.

Kenyans, mostly those on social media platforms including X, TikTok, and Facebook have been referring to Ruto as Kasongo, a term derived from the now-popular song Kasongo by Super Mazembe.

They have also been referring to him as Zakayo, comparing his love for money to the biblical Zacchaeus, who was a tax collector.

