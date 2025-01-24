RUTO is desperate as it emerges that he is well aware he will lose the 2027 election – KALONZO reveals what he plans to do to reverse things





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of planning to manipulate the 2027 General Election in his favour.

This comes after it emerged that the president is well aware he would lose the election due to his unpopular policies unless something is done to reverse the situation.

Speaking at the Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Kalonzo alleged that Ruto's government plans to register aliens as voters to secure an early victory in the 2027 elections.

"And we hope William Ruto's administration is not going to register aliens. We suspect there could be plans underfoot to register non-Kenyans as voters in the country," the former vice president claimed.

During the meeting, Kalonzo further questioned the source of the KSh150 million Ruto plans to give Mumias sugarcane farmers, noting that it is not included in the national budget.

He suggested that the money given to farmers appears to be either a handout or a bribe, emphasising that if it is indeed a bonus, it should follow proper procedures.

"Where are you getting this money from? It is not in our budget. It is not that Peter Salasya doesn't want his constituents to benefit, but first of all, he acknowledges that it is like a handout, like a bribe, and if it is a bonus, it needs to come through the processes," Kalonzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.