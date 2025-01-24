RAILA ODINGA is the next AUC Chairperson whether Djibouti's candidate MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF steps down or not – What does AMISI know that we don’t?





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has expressed confidence in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s victory in the upcoming election at the African Union Commission (AUC).

This comes even as rumors spread on social media indicating that Raila’s main opponent, Mahamoud Youssouf of Djibouti, had agreed to step down in favor of Baba.

Taking to social media, Amisi noted that Raila will win the AUC Chairmanship, whether or not Djibouti’s candidate drops out.

According to him, Raila's candidacy for the AUC position does not depend on the withdrawal or non-withdrawal of any opponents, including Youssouf and Madagascar's Richard Randriamandrato.

He stated that the former prime minister has forged personal friendships with at least 30 African presidents over more than two decades, strengthening his position as a candidate.

"The Raila Odinga candidature was not dependent on withdrawal or non-withdrawal of his opponents; Baba has made personal friendships of more than two decades with at least 30 presidents across the continent," Amisi's statement read.

He claimed that, in addition to his strong relationships with African presidents, his pan-Africanist credentials make him an unbeatable candidate.

"Coupled by his unmatched pan-Africanist credentials, no candidate would beat him. His campaign is also meticulously done. Go well, baba, and conquer the world," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.