In case you forgot, this is where SARAH WAIRIMU had buried her late tycoon husband TOB COHEN at their palatial home - Fear Kikuyu women (PHOTOs).





1n 2019, the late Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen was reported missing before detectives led by former DCI boss George Kinoti discovered his body buried in a septic tank.

His wife Sarah Wairimu was arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

She was later released and the charges were dropped.

However, DCI applied to have the file reviewed.

DPP has ordered Sarah to be charged afresh after news overwhelming evidence linked her to the brutal murder.

See photos of the septic tank where she had buried her late husband.





















