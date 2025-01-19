RUTO is behind the MUNGIKI chaos in Nyeri where my wife DORCAS was chased out of a prayer event – RIGATHI GACHAGUA says.

Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked President William Ruto to the Saturday chaos in Nyeri Town where Mungiki adherents disrupted a prayer rally organized by Dorcas Gachagua.
The adherents led by their
leader, Maina Njenga, stormed the venue at Kamukunji Stadium forcing Dorcas and
Nyeri Deputy Governor Warui Kinaniri to flee.
In his X account, the former DP
accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the
Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.
“Unleashing the leader of an
outlawed criminal gang and his goons to disrupt peaceful prayers and desecrate
the altar is the lowest any Government can go no matter the level of
desperation,” he stated.
President William Ruto is said to
be using Maina Njenga to try to curtail Gachagua’s growing influence in the
vote-rich region.
Since his impeachment last year, Gachagua has gained a cult-like following in the Mount Kenya region.
This has led to speculation that Ruto wants to diminish his popularity, viewing him as a potential threat to his re-election in 2027
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments