DUALE accuses UHURU of inciting Gen Zs by telling them to fight for their rights and properties.





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta for urging young Kenyans, commonly referred to as Gen Z, to wake up from slumber and fight for their rights.

Speaking during an event on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Duale criticized Uhuru’s remarks, describing them as incitement against President William Ruto’s government.

According to the CS, Uhuru’s remarks were reckless and may promote unrest in the country.

He advised the former president and other political leaders in the country to lead by example for the youth.

”It is very unfortunate if we the leaders, current and former, set the stage where we tell the young people of our nation to commit acts of violence and disobedience.

"I think by doing so, we lose the moral high ground,” Duale said.

Duale’s remarks emerged after Uhuru while attending the burial of his relative on Friday, January 17, 2025, asked Gen Zs to stand up and fight for their rights.

“Gen Zs are the story of the future. Fight for your rights. Fight to ensure you are getting what is rightfully yours,” Uhuru said.

“Don’t stand and watch as your wealth is taken from you. Everything is worth fighting for. If you do not fight for it, don’t cry if it is taken away,” he added.

