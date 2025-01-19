Let nobody lie to you that the country is doing well - DORCAS GACHAGUA asks Kenyans to stand up and fight for their rights





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Dorcas has called out the nation's struggles, stating that the country is not faring well.

Speaking at a prayer event in the Kamukunji area of Nyeri County on Saturday, Dorcas said she cannot claim the country is doing well when it is not.

To encourage local residents to pray for the country, Gachagua's spouse said that God is seeking individuals who will stand up for the nation and correct its wrongs.

"We cannot sit as Kenyans and lie to ourselves and say the country is doing well. It is not doing well.

"We have so much wickedness in the country. God is looking for those who can be able to correct an error," Dorcas said.

Shortly after her remarks, the prayer event was disrupted by Mungiki adherents led by Maina Njenga who stormed the gathering, forcing the former deputy president's wife to flee for safety.

