Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region







Monday, January 6, 2025 - Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk after months of offensive actions by Moscow, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

The Kursk offensive – the first ground invasion of Russia by a foreign power since World War II – took Russia and Ukraine’s allies by surprise when it was launched. Kyiv’s troops advanced quickly, though Russia eventually began to push their forces back; the line of control has not changed dramatically in recent months.

Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, an official body, said Ukrainian forces had launched surprise attacks against Russian forces in several locations across Kursk, months after launching its incursion in the region.

In a short Telegram post on Sunday night, January 2025, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said: “Kursk region, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves.”

The Ukrainian military first launched an incursion into Kursk in August and has held much of the territory it took, despite efforts by Russian and recently deployed North Korean troops to drive Ukrainian units back across the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday that the Ukrainians had launched counterattacks to stop a Russian offensive, as reported by the official TASS news agency. It said that both had been repelled, adding that a Ukrainian assault including two tanks and 12 armoured vehicles had been defeated near the village of Berdin, some 15 kilometres (9 miles) from the border. The ministry said air power had been used against Ukrainian forces in several areas

Also, a blog associated with Russia’s Northern Group of Forces said that its units were moving forward, adding that there were “active hostilities in Sudzha district, the enemy is acting in mobile groups on armoured vehicles, our aviation and artillery are working, small arms battles are going on.”

On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in battles near the village of Makhnovka, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. A battalion is normally several hundred troops.

Russian military blogs, which often provide reliable reporting on the Ukraine conflict, acknowledged the fighting on Sunday. One said that the Ukrainians were pushing north towards Berdin.

“The enemy has thrown reserves into the offensive in Kursk region,” said one blog Sunday.

“For the breakthrough, the AFU covered the area with powerful radio electronic warfare systems, hampering the work of our UAVs (drones),” the blog said. “There are small arms battles, our artillery and tanks are actively working against the enemy.”

A second blog said the Ukrainians had also landed paratroopers and intensified fighting in other directions.

“In this offensive the enemy uses mine clearance trawls, tanks and other armored vehicles,” the blog said, adding that frosty ground was enabling the attack, but that was not expected to last. It added that Russian bombers were in action.

Ukrainian and Western assessments say that some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy swathes of territory after staging the cross-border incursion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to say when Russia would recapture the southern Kursk region after a phone-in question at his year-end news conference last month.

“Our guys are fighting, there is a battle going on right now, and serious battles. It is unclear why, there was no military sense in the Ukrainian Armed Forces entering the Kursk region, or holding on there now as they are doing, throwing their best units there to be slaughtered,” Putin said.



One possible motive behind Kyiv’s decision to enter Russia was to improve its negotiating position ahead of any potential future ceasefire negotiations.

Incoming US President Donald Trump has said he would end the war “in 24 hours,” but not how, and has refused to answer questions over if he will continue to give military aid to Ukraine when he becomes president.



