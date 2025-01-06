Congo executes 102 ‘urban bandits’ with 70 more set to be killed

Monday, January 6, 2025 - About 102 men were executed by the Congolese government in the past week, and 70 more are set to be executed, the country’s minister of justice has revealed.
Speaking
on Sunday night, January 5, 2025, Minister of Justice Mutamba, in a
statement to the Associated Press, said the men, aged 18 to 35, were armed
robbers and “urban bandits,” locally known as Kulunas, who were executed in
northwest Congo at Angenga prison.
Forty-five
were killed in late December, and the remaining 57 were executed within the
last 48 hours.
Also, a flight of 70 more people from Kinshasa has arrived at Angenga, but the government hasn’t commented on the status of the prisoners.
Minister
of Justice Mutamba added that the “third batch will be executed, so the first
two have already undergone the measure of execution by the death penalty.”
The
government’s decision to apply the death penalty has proved divisive. The
death penalty in Congo is a sensitive issue. The country abolished it in 1981,
but it was reinstated in 2006. The last execution took place in 2003 but in
March 2024, the Congolese government announced the resumption of capital
executions, however, the reinstated death penalty was intended to apply to
military personnel accused of treason.
In May,
eight soldiers were sentenced to d3ath for fleeing the battlefield, and in
July, 25 soldiers were convicted of similar offences. None of them is known to
have been executed.
