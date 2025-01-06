LINUS KAIKAI’s goose is cooked and might be fired soon - See why SK MACHARIA’s wife, GATHONI is mad at him.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Legacy media giants in Kenya continue to grapple with mounting internal turmoil, with Royal Media Services reportedly facing similar challenges to those that have plagued the troubled Standard Media Group.

According to a source, tensions within the company have escalated as staff raise concerns over leadership decisions and internal conflicts, with some alleging that key positions are being filled without regard for merit or newsroom harmony.

It is said that discontent has grown due to a perceived lack of respect for editorial independence, as certain leaders are accused of undermining the authority of senior staff members.

Staff turnover has increased, with numerous journalists reportedly resigning in frustration, citing a lack of support and growing dissatisfaction with the direction of the company.

Sources claim that ongoing disputes over editorial direction and personnel management have fueled a sense of frustration, particularly among reporters and editors who feel sidelined in decision-making processes.

Reports further suggest that the company's leadership has been grappling with internal dissatisfaction, particularly around the handling of key appointments, leading to a rise in resignations and a growing exodus of experienced staff.

"Hello Cyprian, leave alone Rapuro and Standard Group. Linus Kaikai, the Editorial Director of Royal Media Services, is in a tight spot. The owner of the company, the Vice Chair Gathoni Macharia, wants him out. She recently convened a series of meetings with reporters alone, cameramen alone, and news editors and producers alone without the bosses. Kaikai's name featured a lot in all the meetings with reporters and editors, who cited him as a stumbling block. He has been accused of entrenching tribalism at Royal Media Services by pastoralizing the Citizen TV newsroom.

Even when job adverts are put out, reporters and editors complained that he is always against shortlisting, and interviews are conducted as a formality. He has been accused of bringing his 'stooges' from other media houses who are even disrespecting editors.

On the issue of pastoralists and recruitment, the owner of the company is particularly mad that a majority of reporters at Citizen TV are either Kalenjin, Maasai, their cousins, or Somalis. He was accused of running down Citizen TV, Ramogi TV, and Inooro TV. The owner said she is particularly disturbed by the massive exits she is witnessing at the company. Reporters and editors are leaving in droves from the three stations. As a matter of fact, more than 10 senior journalists have quit Inooro TV in the last 1 year out of frustrations from Kaikai.

Editors complained that Kaikai bashes them in front of his stooge reporters and he dictates what will be aired. He was also accused of selling live feed to competing media houses, something that irked Mrs. Gathoni Macharia.

During the meeting with reporters, Mrs. Macharia immediately appointed Brenda Wanga as the features editor to revive the features desk that was allegedly killed by Kaikai after Waihiga Mwaura left.

Mrs. Gathoni Macharia is particularly mad at Kaikai for his attempts to run down Inooro and Ramogi TV. He has been accused of hiring non-starters in the two stations and never caring about the welfare of the two newsrooms. Editors and reporters from the three stations want him out as yesterday.

The meeting with reporters, which Mrs. Macharia christened as a public participation with her employees to identify the root cause of the problem, was held on 17 December 2024. Every reporter was given Ksh. 10,000 for breakfast since she had convened the meeting at 6:45 AM."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.