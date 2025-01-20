Rogue police officers reportedly doing a cover-up after a company in Kiambu distributed poisonous Unga to the market - Some people consumed it and fell sick.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A businessman based in South B, Nairobi has come forward with troubling reports involving a maize flour product sourced from a company in Kiambu County, which allegedly led to multiple customers falling ill.

The product, which had been sold to unsuspecting consumers, prompted inquiries after several patients sought medical treatment for related symptoms at various hospitals.

The trader, however, claims that despite the mounting health concerns, local authorities are reportedly obstructing the investigation by concealing crucial evidence linking the company to the suspected contamination.

"Good afternoon kiongozi. I am a businessman in South B, Nairobi. I need help from you, please. There is a product I purchased from a company in Kiambu County called Luscious Shire Limited. It's a maize flour that I sold to my customers, and some of them got sick and were treated at different hospitals. Now, police officers are hiding the evidence linking the company to the issue."

Businessman Claims Police Covering Up Maize Flour Contamination Case



A businessman based in South B, Nairobi has come forward with troubling reports involving a maize flour product sourced from a company in Kiambu County, which allegedly led to multiple customers falling ill.… pic.twitter.com/jqRuQkdm3O — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.