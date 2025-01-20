DRAMA as a woman vandalizes Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House, Nairobi CBD after being allegedly defrauded by the company (VIDEOs).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a woman went berserk and vandalized Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House in Nairobi Central Business District.

Reports indicate that the infuriated woman claimed that she had been defrauded by the company.

She stormed the offices on Monday breathing fire and took the matter into her own hands.

Other disgruntled customers expressed their dissatisfaction with the company, especially the refund policy after the video was shared on social media.

“When customer feedback forms don't work, I guess 'DIY renovations' become the next best option. Ethiopian Airlines might want to reconsider their refund policy before Bruce House gets a full makeover,” an X user wrote.

“They defrauded me a flight ticket. Two silly airlines. KQ and Ethiopian Airlines, ”another user wrote.

Watch the videos.

