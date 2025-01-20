DRAMA as a woman vandalizes Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House, Nairobi CBD after being allegedly defrauded by the company (VIDEOs).

Monday, January 20, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a woman went berserk and vandalized Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House in Nairobi Central Business District.
Reports indicate that the infuriated woman claimed that
she had been defrauded by the company.
She stormed the offices on Monday breathing fire and took
the matter into her own hands.
Other disgruntled customers expressed their
dissatisfaction with the company, especially the refund policy after the video
was shared on social media.
“When customer feedback forms don't work, I guess 'DIY
renovations' become the next best option. Ethiopian Airlines might want to
reconsider their refund policy before Bruce House gets a full makeover,” an X
user wrote.
“They defrauded me a flight ticket. Two silly airlines. KQ and Ethiopian Airlines, ”another user wrote.
A woman vandalized Ethiopian Airlines offices at Bruce House, Muindi Mbingu Street, Nairobi CBD on Monday, claiming she decided to take matters into her own hands after being allegedly defrauded by the company. pic.twitter.com/ZzEEBS9ivI— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 20, 2025
